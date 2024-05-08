Pirates finally come to their senses and announce Paul Skenes debut with incredible hype video
By Scott Rogust
It is always an exhilarating time when a top prospect in a team's farm system gets the call to make their MLB debut. After all of the hype that fans hear about said prospects, they want to see if they can live up to it and be the faces of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
For the Pittsburgh Pirates, their fans have been patiently waiting for the team to call up top prospect and 2023 No. 1 overall pick to make his debut. The noise only got louder as Skenes dominated in Triple-A this season.
Finally, Pirates fans can celebrate. On Wednesday, the Pirates announced that Skenes has been called up and will make his MLB debut on Saturday for the team's home game against the rival Chicago Cubs. The Pirates made the announcement with an incredible hype video, including multiple sound bytes of the hype surrounding Skenes.
Pirates finally call-up Paul Skenes, MLB debut scheduled for May 11
It was only a matter of time until the Pirates had to call up Skenes. He literally left them with no choice considering how he dominated the competition in Triple-A.
Skenes started in seven games for Triple-A Indianapolis, where he recorded a 0.99 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, 45 strikeouts, and just eight walks in 27.1 innings. This comes after spring training, where Skenes posted a 3.00 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts, and no walks in 3.0 innings (two games).
The Pirates are currently sitting in fourth place in the NL Central, five games back of first place as of the afternoon of May 8. Pittsburgh had lost 7 of their last 10 games, and are coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The team needs a boost to keep up with the Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds. Calling up their top prospect will do just the trick.
Be sure to tune in on Saturday, May 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET for perhaps the most anticipated pitching debut since Stephen Strasburg in 2010. That game at PNC Park should be a popular ticket, so be sure to land them quick before they sell out, Pirates fans!