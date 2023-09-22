Pirates: Bryan Reynolds puts David Ross in a body bag after ‘bad team’ comments
Players, fans, and writers are now dogpiling David Ross for his comments about the Pirates and Bryan Reynolds has joined in.
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6. The Pirates won the series 2-1, but after the game, David Ross made some rude remarks that the Pirates' players and fans haven't taken too kindly to.
After the game, David Ross said, “That’s not a good team that just took 2 out of 3 from us. Or not our caliber of team, I believe. We have to turn it around. It's on me. It's on the guys in the room."
This comment wasn't just disrespectful to the whole city of Pittsburgh but has now lit a fire under the Pirates, with their star player Bryan Reynolds weighing in.
Bryan Reynolds blasted David Ross for his "bad team" comments against Pirates
"We can use it as motivation. If we’re such a bad team, maybe he should have managed his team a little better and beat us," Reynolds said, according to Jason Mackey.
This comment has sparked much momentum in the city of Pittsburgh, showing that the Pirates won't let these big-market teams continue to trash-talk them.
One of the most well-known Pirates reporters, Dejan Kovacevic, said this: "The Pirates aren’t good. He's right. But neither are the Cubs. And neither is Ross. Unduly cocky as a player when I covered him in Pittsburgh, unbelievably clueless and classless as a manager."
Kovacevic also responded to some comments and called Ross a "third-stringer when in Pittsburgh. Acted like he owned the place. Obnoxious."
It seems that David Ross might be regretting some of his comments, as it looks like his job might be on the line because the Cubs want to become contenders, and Ross doesn't seem like the guy who can do that job.
The Pirates may not be good; they may not even be decent. But when any manager or player disrespects the team, they will use it as a force to win games and prove everyone wrong.