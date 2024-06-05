Wanna feel old? Paul Skenes can't wait to face idol Shohei Ohtani
By John Buhler
Firmly in my mid-30s, I am constantly reminded that I am not a kid anymore. Whether it is a fading metabolism, a touch of grey in my beard hairs or the rent being too damn high, 34 feels like the new 44 in a lot of ways. So when I came across what Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes had to say about Shohei Ohtani, I grabbed a shovel and started digging my own grave. Just throw dirt on me.
Ahead of the Pirates' game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Skenes talked about how excited he is to face baseball's greatest, and only, two-way player. Growing up, Skenes said he used to idolize the guy. I get that Skenes is only in his early 20s, but Ohtani doesn't turn 30 until next month. Sometimes we forget how young many of professional sports' biggest stars are. We are so old, man...
We can only hope Skenes mows down his idol, as opposed to getting lit up like a Christmas tree.
"I grew up watching him. As a two-way guy, that was what I was trying to be before I got drafted. He was an inspiration in a lot of ways."
The Pirates will host the Dodgers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Paul Skenes makes millennials look like dinosaurs over Ohtani comment
While I can totally understand why a beefy fireball pitcher would be all about Ohtani, the newest star of the Dodgers has yet to play in a postseason game in his illustrious career. You factor in gambling ties to formerly close associates, and maybe he's not the best idol to be had? Then again, these are people. Nobody is perfect. We are all human. I think back to some of the players that I used to idolize.
My favorite player as a kid was Chipper Jones. While I did have the distinct pleasure to interview him back in November, I understand that he is a person just like myself. We are all flawed individuals, so idol worship is a bit juvenile, in my opinion. However, if Skenes or any other pitchers and power hitters want to emulate what guys like Ohtani did on the field, be my guest. He is a truly great baseball player.
Overall, no matter how old we get, we still find ways to enjoy this children's game so many men get to play professionally. The love of America's pastime has been a connective for families spanning many generations. I played baseball, my dad played baseball and my grandfather played baseball. One day, if I am so lucky, my son will play baseball, too. I wonder who his idols will be. Oh, that will be something!
We now live in a world where top prospects coming up worshipped the ground Ohtani walked on.