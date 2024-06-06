Disrespect intended: Pirates, Paul Skenes catch avoidable shade from Dodgers insider
Los Angeles Dodgers insider Alanna Rizzo threw some serious shade at the Pittsburgh Pirates after their prized rookie, Paul Skenes, struggled but ultimately came out on top. The Dodgers lost 10-6 to the Pirates.
Skenes is now 3-0 for the Pirates. In Wednesday's game, he threw five innings, giving up six hits, a walk, three earned runs - including two homers. Shohei Ohtani knocked his 15th homer of the season in the third inning, and Andy Pages hit his sixth home run in the fifth inning. He did strike out eight batters.
The Pirates lit up Dodgers starter James Paxton. He pitched 1.2 innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and seven runs, six of which were earned. He did strike out two.
During the second inning, Nick Gonzales put the Pirates up 2-0 with a double to score Edward Olivares and Ke'Bryan Hayes. Yasmani Grandal singled to score Gonzales. Bryan Reynolds singled to score Grandal and Jared Triolo. Edward Olivares singled to score Andrew McCutcheon. After a pass ball, Reynolds scored. It was 7-0 after the second inning, giving Skenes a nice cushion.
Dodgers insider shades Pirates after Paul Skenes gem
Rizzo was on Dodgers Territory with Clint Pasillas, and they discussed the Dodgers' loss. Rizzo was complimentary of the Skenes, noting that the Pirates drafted him last summer and rocketed up to the big leagues. Rizzo notes that he may be a good pitcher, but he's still playing for the Pirates.
"The Dodgers look like crap offensively," Rizzo said. "But against the Pittsburgh Pirates? No disrespect to the Pirates organization or their pitching, but it's the Pirates. They're not going to the postseason. They're not going anywhere this year. They're the mother-fricking Dodgers, and they can't figure it out. That bothers me. What if this happens in the postseason?"
The Pirates, 29-32, sit in fourth place in the NL Central. They are just a half-game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are in first place in the NL West with a 38-25 record, seven full games ahead of the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers ran into a talented, young arm with whom they will contend for seasons. Even though it is the Pirates, they have some talented young stars. The Dodgers must adapt to avoid a similar situation that could lead to real embarrassment in the postseason.