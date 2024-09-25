Pirates DFA’d Rowdy Tellez with less than one week remaining for cheapest possible reason
The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Rowdy Tellez to a one-year deal, hoping he could recapture some of his 2022 magic. He hit 35 home runs that season for the Milwaukee Brewers, besting his previous career-high by 14. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily in 2023, leading to Milwaukee's decision to non-tender him that offseason. That's why Tellez was available, to begin with.
The beginning of Tellez's tenure in Pittsburgh was far from stellar. He was slashing .177/.239/.223 with just one home run through the end of May. It had gotten so bad to the point where he was on DFA watch. His own manager said he had to be better.
To his credit, they did get better. From June through August he was arguably their best hitter not named Bryan Reynolds. He was doing his part trying to keep the Pirates in the postseason race.
Unfortunately, the fact that he was one of their best hitters for a large portion of the season wasn't enough to help the 29-year-old remain on the roster, as the Pirates opted to DFA him with just six games to go. The hidden reason that they opted to part with Tellez is what should be really infuriating to Pirates fans.
Bob Nutting proves he's the cheapest MLB owner with decision to DFA Rowdy Tellez
It was reported when Tellez signed the deal that it included some bonuses, one of which was a $200,000 bonus at 425 plate appearances. His Pirates tenure ended at 421 plate appearances.
In professional sports, $200,000 in the grand scheme of things is not much, especially for owners of teams. Yet, in true Bob Nutting fashion, the Pirates cut Tellez seemingly because he was one game away from receiving that bonus.
Not only is this a bad look for the Pirates, but it certainly won't be viewed well among players. Who would choose to sign with the Pirates if they're going to pull stuff like this?
In their defense, Tellez has had a brutal month of September, recording just five hits in 45 at-bats, and the Pirates would be better off giving at-bats to players who could be part of their future considering where they are in the standings. With that being said, though, it feels as if this is purely to avoid having to pay the bonus. If it wasn't, why not just cut him at the beginning of September when the Pirates were still out of it?
They really couldn't have let him get to his 425 plate appearances to receive a small bonus? He was with the team all season long and even had a prolonged strong stretch at the plate when the team was actively in NL Wild Card contention. Players notice and prefer to go to organizations that treat their players well. What just transpired in Pittsburgh was clearly the opposite of that.
Those wondering why the Pirates haven't made the postseason in nearly a decade can see the answer right here. Bob Nutting has always been the problem, and pulling things like this over a measly $200,000 shows just that. Until he chooses to sell the team, it's hard to envision things being much different in Pittsburgh.