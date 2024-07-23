Pirates shouldn't be afraid to use former No. 1 pick as trade bait for Jazz Chisholm
By Thomas Erbe
If you had this on your bingo card for the 2024 season, you are a better scout than most baseball minds. We are one week away from MLB's trade deadline, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in contention. Not only are they in the thick of the playoff race, but they are also in a position to be buyers by the deadline.
Any Pirates fan will tell you that the beginning of the year was no surprise. The franchise is known for a hot April and May, but then fizzling out as the rest of the league shapes into form. More often than not, it's the Pirates who have pieces to offer other teams to help their playoff dreams come to life. This year, it's finally the other way around.
Just a half game separates the Pirates from a playoff spot at the time of this writing. Paul Skenes has been everything they've dreamed of and more. Bryan Reynolds continues to deliver on a nightly basis. It's no fluke that the Pirates are here. They appear to be the real deal.
Now, as the trade deadline approaches, they're on the other side of the coin. They have an opportunity to add to their team and contend for a championship. Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins is openly available, and the Pirates have the ammunition to go out and get him. They should not hesitate.
Jazz Chisholm worth a former first-round pick from Pirates
Former MLB General Manager and current contributor to The Athletic Jim Bowden believes Jazz Chisholm is a perfect fit for the Pirates (subscription required) at the trade deadline. They have an opportunity to pair him with legendary Pirate Andrew McCutchen. Cutch could take Chisholm under his wing and be a significant influence and resource for the budding superstar.
Although he has had a down year, acquiring Chisholm will cost a hefty price tag. However, the Pirates are in a position to pay that tax comfortably. Bowden believes that 2021 first-overall draft pick Henry Davis has more value to the Pirates as a trade chip. He is most likely who the Marlins would want in return for Chisholm. The Pirates should not hesitate.
Davis is a catcher currently playing in Triple-A, which the Pirates value highly. However, Joey Bart has worked out rather well for them as their catcher. With them having an opportunity to win right now, moving on from Davis does not seem like such a taxing move considering what they could obtain in return.
The Pirates and the rest of the league have a week to decide what direction they are going in. Are they content as is, or are they ready to fight this thing out with the other contenders?