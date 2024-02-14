MLB Insider: Pirates to sign former Rays, Phillies pitcher Josh Fleming
The Pittsburgh Pirates have added to their pitching staff, signing former Rays and Phillies pitcher Josh Fleming.
Free-agent pitcher Josh Fleming and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a major-league split contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal would pay Fleming $850,000 if he’s in the majors.
Fleming, 27, drew interest from a few teams, sources say. But the Pirates strongly pursued Fleming, viewing him as a player who can provide length out of the bullpen and an occasional spot start, and believe he comes with upside following four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.
In Tampa Bay, Fleming posted a 4.88 ERA and 144/69 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He most recently posted a 4.70 ERA in 51.2 innings with the Rays before being placed on outright waivers and being claimed by the Philadelphia Phillies. The left-hander relies on a four-pitch mix that features a sinker, changeup, curveball and four-seam fastball, per Baseball Savant.
Fleming marks the third pitcher that the Pirates have added this winter, with Marco Gonzales and Martin Perez being the others. The team is still expected to pursue more pitching reinforcements this offseason, having explored both the trade and free-agent markets, sources say.
The Pirates are also expected to make Yasmani Grandal’s one-year, $2.5 million contract official soon. The deal includes $1 million in incentives.