Pirates star destroys umpire on Twitter for obvious call favoring the Braves
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes wasn't a fan for one umpire's excuse for a bad call that favorited the Atlanta Braves.
By Mark Powell
Home-plate umpire Bill Miller made one of the worst strike calls of the season against Ke'Bryan Hayes as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Atlanta Braves. Pittsburgh held a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Atlanta scored four runs headlined by MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr.
Hayes has been one of the best Pirates hitters this season, slashing .267/.308/.450 on the year. In Sunday's game against Atlanta, though, he was victimized by one of the worst calls we've seen this season by Miller. Hayes, who was up with an opportunity to get on base in the ninth inning, had this call go against him on a 3-1 count.
If Hayes is the be believed in this case, he evidently went up to Miller postgame and pleaded his case. Miller, rather than letting Hayes take his base, decided to call a clear ball against him.
Atlanta Braves clinch a playoff spot thanks to bad call against Ke'Bryan Hayes
A bad call against Hayes had a huge impact for the Braves, which clinched a postseason spot with a victory. Their magic number is now six to clinch the NL East, as well.
It's been an all-around rough season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who started out the year 20-8, but have since fallen back down to earth. Evidently, gravity was not on their side. The Bucs roster largely looks like a group of Quadruple-A players, and one has to wonder exactly what Ben Cherington's long-term plan is. Pirates fans have been waiting for a winnter for far too long.
Moments like Sunday -- blowing a lead against the NL favorites thanks in part to a questionable decision -- must make Pittsburgh baseball fans wonder if the universe is conspiring against them.
Make sure you buy your tickets to next week's ump show.