Pistons reward Cade Cunningham with gigantic deal: Contract details, grade
By Curt Bishop
The Detroit Pistons have locked up a key franchise player for the next several years. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, star point guard Cade Cunningham has agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension. The deal could become worth as much as $269 million.
Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State by the Pistons. The 22-year-old averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists over 62 games this season. The 6-6, 220-pound guard and former All-Rookie Team selection also shot 44.9 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Grading Cade Cunningham's maximum contract extension with Pistons
Cunningham's original rookie contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Now, he is set to stay in Detroit for the next six seasons, as the deal runs through the 2029-30 season. Cunningham has struggled with various injuries over the course of his career. He was limited to 64 games in his first season, 12 games in the 2022-23 season, and 62 games this past season.
However, this is a solid contract extension for both he and the Pistons. It includes incentives, such as the increase to $269 million. That will come if he manages to make the All-NBA team in the coming years. It was obviously a difficult season for the Pistons, who went 14-68 under Monty Williams.
But, Cunningham is set to be the centerpiece of the Pistons for the next several years. He is the player who the team will build around as they try to bounce back from what was ultimately a terrible 2023-24 season.
Cunningham will work alongside Jaden Ivey for the next several years. The two struggled to get in sync last season, but the Pistons also have a few young stars in Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Isaiah Stewart. We'll see how Detroit responds to a rough season and if they can ultimately get things going in the right direction with Cunningham as their centerpiece.
Grade: B+