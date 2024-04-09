Pitcher injury disaster strikes Boston as Red Sox workhorse goes down
The Boston Red Sox are the latest team to see a starting pitcher go down with an elbow injury.
By Scott Rogust
The talk around MLB recently has been about the amount of elbow injuries to starting pitchers. Just this past week alone, Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians and Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins were revealed to require Tommy John surgery. Atlanta Braves star ace Spencer Strider is sidelined indefinitely due to a UCL sprain. New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga was ruled out for the season because of a torn ACL.
This has become an area of concern for MLB, with there being debates about whether the focus on increased velocity and the pitch clocks. Now, there is another pitcher to go down with an elbow injury, and they are on the red-hot Boson Red Sox.
On Tuesday, the Red Sox revealed that starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is going on the 15-day injured list, retroactive Apr. 6, due to a right elbow flexor strain.
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta latest pitcher to go down with elbow injury
This had to be a bummer for Red Sox fans, as it dropped right before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. To make matters worse, this came right after the Red Sox placed shortstop Trevor Story on the injured list due to a left shoulder dislocation.
The Red Sox have been on fire this season, and most of that credit belongs to the starting rotation. Pivetta played a huge role in that through two starts.
On March 29, Pivetta struck out 10 batters and allowed just one earned run on three hits in 6.0 innings in Boston's 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Facing the Oakland Athletics on Apr. 3, Pivetta struck out three batters, issued one walk and allowed no runs on five hits in 5.0 innings in the 1-0 win.
Pivetta owns a 0.82 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, and a 1-1 win-loss record through two starts.
The Red Sox faithful will wait with bated breath to see if this injury will only keep Pivetta sidelined in the short term.