3 Pittsburgh-based billionaires who can save the Pirates from Bob Nutting
Despite having a less-than-spectacular season so far, the Pittsburgh Pirates have a promising future with talent like young star Paul Skenes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds to build around.
However, fans have expressed dissatisfaction with owner Bob Nutting for many reasons. Notably, how he has yet to increase Pirates' payroll as doing so would be less profitable for him. Not to mention it has been nine years since the team has seen a playoff game.
While it is unlikely we see Nutting sell the team anytime soon, here are three candidates we think would be a good fit to save the struggling squad.
3. Rooney Family
Having owned the Pittsburgh Steelers since the formation of the franchise in 1933, the Rooney family has garnered quite a reputation in Pittsburgh. Their experience in sports makes them a compelling choice to take over the up-and-coming Pirates.
The Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots for most Super Bowl wins by an NFL team at six. They have also produced 32 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Safe to say the Rooneys have mastered the NFL side of things.
Having an experienced family with roots deep in the city could be just the boost the Pirates need to turn themselves into a playoff-contending team in years to come.
Rooney family net worth: $1.2 Billion per Forbes
2. Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux
Just like the Rooney family, Burkle and Lemieux own a team just down the road from the Pirates — the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lemieux having a Hall of Fame career with the Penguins before pairing up with Burkle and becoming an owner in 1999 made him a local legend both on and off the ice.
Although Lemieux and Burkle sold to Fenway Sports Group in 2021, they remain minority owners of the Penguins. Perhaps this sets them up for another venture within baseball.
Burkle's net worth: $3.3 Billion per Forbes
1. Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban, a Pittsburgh native and billionaire businessman, has a well-established history in sports as the owner and face of the Dallas Mavericks from 2000-2024, and with a good track record at that.
Cuban sold the team earlier this year, and while he maintains a 27 percent ownership stake, it's safe to say his plate has opened up for new ventures. His deep roots and experience make him an attractive candidate in many eyes.
While Cuban has considered purchasing the Pirates, a sale of the team remains unlikely, according to this Twitter correspondence between Jon Linder and Cuban.
Cuban's net worth: $5.7 Billion per Forbes