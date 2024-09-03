Pittsburgh ensures stud DE Cam Heyward retires a Steeler: Contract details, grade
The Pittsburgh Steelers offered fans a brief reprieve from worrying about mediocre QBs on Tuesday, inking six-time Pro Bowl DT Cam Heyward to a new three-year, $45 million extension, which includes $29 million in new money and $16 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
This contract should allow Heyward, 35, to retire with the Steelers.
The talented tackle is about to embark on his 14th NFL season, all spent with Pittsburgh. It's rarer than ever to see players spend their entire career in the same spot. Heyward is positioned to do just that, with a contract that should work for both parties.
He took to social media to celebrate.
Steelers extend Cam Heyward so Pro Bowl DT can finish his career in Pittsburgh
This deal was always going to happen. Heyward was entering the final year of his contract — a circumstance that has led to trades and unceremonious breakups elsewhere — but the Steelers could not justify letting their long-time captain and defensive anchor walk. Heyward is not only productive on the football field. He's a prominent figure in the Steelers locker room, invaluable as a mentor.
The production justifies the investment, too. Heyward has now made the Pro Bowl is six straight seasons, experiencing a unique sort of late-career ascent. He has been on an All-Pro team in four of those six seasons. The 2023 campaign saw Heyward rack up 33 tackles, three quarterback hits, and two sacks across 11 starts.
Injuries will be a key storyline for Heyward moving forward. He occupies a physical position and the mileage has piled up. Last season was Heyward's first time missing more than a couple games since 2016. He underwent groin surgery, which props up a red flag (or several) as Heyward enters the twilight of his career.
That said, durability has long been a selling point for Heyward. He has spent the vast majority of his career on the field, impacting winning in a profound way for Mike Tomlin's squad. Defense will still be the Steelers' calling card this season. It's unclear how well the offense will hold up under new play-caller Arthur Smith, but Pittsburgh was able to ride lockdown defense to the playoffs a season ago. That will be the recipe for success in 2024-25.
Heyward's new contract extends through the 2026 campaign and the Steelers will need every ounce of production he has left. He is still absolutely essential to Pittsburgh's success, which is rare for a vet in Heyward's shoes. The opportunity for him to finish his career in Steel City is quite special. This is one of the offseason's best stories, and a welcomed break from the contract holdout hand-wringing that has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks.
"There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys," Heyward told the official Steelers website. "I want to be one of those one-helmet guys."
All signs point to Heyward retiring in black and gold.