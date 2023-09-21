5 Pittsburgh Pirates players who shouldn't start next season in the big leagues
These five Pittsburgh Pirates players should not be part of the big-league roster to start the 2024 season if they want to become contenders.
Pittsburgh Pirates who won't be on the MLB roster next season: Alika Williams
Alika Williams holds many similarities to former Pirates like Kevin Newman, who was shipped off to the Cincinnati Reds. But when Oneil Cruz returns, Williams won't have a spot in the lineup.
Just like Kevin Newman, he can play really good defensive shortstop, but his hitting could use some work. In high-leverage situations to help the team win games, he is 2-for-17 with a batting average of .118 and two walks. This stat alone isn't too bad, but when you see his OPS+ is sitting at 49 (100 average), you realize a pitcher could probably hit better than him in clutch situations.
While he shows potential to be a good contact-hitter, he hasn't been decent in the majors and should probably develop more in the minors.