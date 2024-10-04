Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 5
By Criss Partee
It’s Week 5 in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys are in the Steel City taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas comes in 2-2 while the Steelers lost their first game last week (3-1) after winning their first three games of the season. This one should be fun as it seems the Cowboys are always entertaining on Sunday Night Football.
Steelers vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is one that goes back decades. These franchises have battled in three Super Bowls dating back to the 1970s which is the most in the league's history. When you talk about rivalries, this might be the most evenly matched we’ve seen. Dallas leads the all-time series 17-16 and that includes Super Bowl matchups.
So, the Steelers have a chance to tie this series up while improving their current record to 4-1 against a Cowboys squad that has struggled although they are coming off a win. But the Steelers are not the New York Giants and it’s doubtful that the Cowboys will hold this team to 24 yards on the ground.
That’ll be the challenge for a Dallas defense ranking last in the league against the run, stopping Pittsburgh’s two-headed monster. Justin Fields and Najee Harris’ must be lit especially when they see edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is out and Micah Parsons is listed as doubtful for the game. The Cowboys can’t stop the run when these two are on the field, so the slope is already quite slippery.
Last week the Steelers lost a close game to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, although Fields had a big game passing for 312 yards. That’s only the second 300-yard passing game of his career. So, Pittsburgh will be looking to take that positive from the loss and carry it over into Week 5 against Dallas.
On the flipside, the Cowboys are coming off that much-needed win over the Giants, however, it wasn’t the most impressive victory. The offense still sputtered along looking sluggish at times managing to score just 20 points. This offense has been CeeDee Lamb or bust almost every week for Dak Prescott with a little Jake Ferguson sprinkled in here and there.
For Dallas, this game is about them being able to establish some type of running game to keep this Steelers defense honest. What they don’t want is T.J. Watt pinning his ears back and getting after Prescott nearly every down because the Cowboys have no other option. If Fields and this Steelers offense can play turnover-free football they should take this game rather easily at home over the Cowboys. Pittsburgh lost two fumbles against Indy last week and forced zero turnovers defensively.
How to watch Steelers vs. Cowboys live
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 8:20 p.m. Eastern
- Site: Acrisure Stadium
- City: Pittsburgh PA
- TV/Streaming: NBC, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Steelers vs. Cowboys in Week 5
The latest odds as of Friday via BETMGM
- Money line: PIT -135, DAL +115
- Spread: PIT -2.5 DAL +2.5
- Total: Over/Under 44
Steelers vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
- The Cowboys are predicted to cover the spread with 58.4 percent confidence based on recent ATS trends
- Ezekiel Elliott has hit the under on longest rush in his last 5 games
- Dak Prescott has hit the under on longest rush in 7 of his last 9 games
- The Cowboys have scored last in 5 of their last 6 road games
- The Steelers have covered the 4Q spread in 14 of their last 18 games
- George Pickens has hit the over on receiving yards in 13 of his last 18 games
- Najee Harris has hit the over on carries in 13 of his last 18 games
- Justin Fields has hit the under on interceptions in 9 of his last 13 games
Player news and injuries
- Cowboys – DeMarcus Lawrence (Out)
- Cowboys – Brandin Cooks (Out)
- Cowboys – Micah Parsons (Doubtful)
- Cowboys – Trevon Diggs (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Ezekiel Elliott (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Caelen Carson (Questionable)
- Steelers – Cordarrelle Patterson (Questionable)
- Steelers – Jaylen Warren (Questionable)
- Steelers – Russell Wilson (Questionable)
- Steelers – Larry Ogunjobi (Questionable)
- Steelers – Alex Highsmith (Questionable)