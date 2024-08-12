Signs finally point to Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Brandon Aiyuk, eventually
By Lior Lampert
Finally, there's a light at the end of the tunnel to the expansive deadlock between star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers.
Aiyuk's stalemate with the 49ers has been well-chronicled virtually since San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- in February. The situation has dragged out to a point where it's felt like, at times, it may never end.
In July, Aiyuk requested a trade from the Niners. While the team has been reluctant to part ways with the stud wideout, a shortlist of suitors has materialized. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the most consistently mentioned landing spot among the potential destinations.
Despite the steady linkage to the Steelers, no deal has transpired. Not only that, but the Pittsburgh media has typically downplayed Aiyuk ending up in Pittsburgh. But that changed on Sunday when Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette appeared on the Cochran Sports Showdown.
Fittipaldo became the first (known) Steelers beat reporter to predict that Aiyuk would join the Black and Gold. He and 93.7 The Fan's Joe Starkey and Andrew Fillipponi had 30 seconds at the end of the segment to forecast how the saga ends.
Signs finally point to Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Brandon Aiyuk, eventually
"In Pittsburgh, but it's going to drag on," Fittipaldo declared.
There's no timeline for the 49ers and Steelers to agree on a blockbuster swap. However, Fittipaldo's comments point toward Aiyuk ultimately getting shipped to Pittsburgh coming to fruition.
Diana Russini of The Athletic recently noted that the 49ers haven't been pleased with the Steelers' offers for Aiyuk "to this point." Afterward, NFL insider Jordan Schultz mentioned that the 26-year-old and San Francisco "restarted negotiations."
So, until Pittsburgh officially acquires Aiyuk, it's best not to jump the gun. Nonetheless, Fittipaldo publicly voicing confidence that the Steelers will pull off a massive move for the All-Pro Second Team pass-catcher is significant.
Still, hold your horses, Steelers fans. Wait for lead executive Omar Khan to dot the I's and cross the T's before taking an Aiyuk victory lap. Regardless, this is an encouraging development that suggests the end of this strenuous process is near.