Players to throw and catch a touchdown in Super Bowl history
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took part in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, with the winner taking home the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. While it may not have been the most exciting edition of the big games, fans and viewers did have the chance to witness history.
In Super Bowl 58, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw and caught a touchdown.
Jennings threw a lateral pass to running back Christian McCaffrey, after receiving a lateral throw from quarterback Brock Purdy for the touchdown to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Then, in the fourth quarter, Jennings powered his way into the end zone after a pass from Purdy for the 10-yard touchdown reception to give the 49ers the 16-13 lead.
With that, Jennings became just the second player to catch and throw a touchdown in a single Super Bowl. Who was the other player to accomplish this feat?
Players to throw and catch a touchdown in a single Super Bowl
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings and quarterback Nick Foles (2018) are the only players to catch and throw a touchdown in a single Super Bowl in the big game's history.
Foles was the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles entering Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots. Late in the first quarter, Foles connected with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give Philadelphia an early 9-3 lead.
Then in the second quarter, head coach Doug Pederson and Foles called "the Philly Special." Up 15-12 and New England's own one-yard line, running back Corey Clement received the direct snap, handed it off to tight end Trey Burton, who found a wide-open Foles in the end zone to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead over the Patriots entering halftime.
The Eagles went on to win the game 41-33 to take home their first Lombardi Trophy. Foles threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 28-of-43 pass attempts. Oh, and there's the one-yard touchdown reception.
We will see if there are other players to join this list in future Super Bowls. As of now, only Foles and Jennings have accomplished this feat.