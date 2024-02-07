Poking holes in Raiders' limited reasoning for hiring Luke Getsy
There is one way to sell a hire, and Antonio Pierce selling us on Luke Getsy sure was something.
By John Buhler
Luke Getsy may not have been his first choice, but Antonio Pierce is going to ride and die with his new offensive coordinator hire, alright. Getsy joins Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders staff after two years serving in the same role with the Chicago Bears. He first came onto the seen as Aaron Rodgers' quarterbacks coach when they were working together during his NFL MVP seasons with Green Bay.
During his two-year run coordinating the offense in Chicago, Getsy overachieved, I would say. The Bears were horrific his first year on the job but were pretty feisty there in the second half of last year. It was enough to give head coach Matt Eberflus a third season on the job, but not enough to keep Getsy around for another season. He got the short end of the stick, I'm afraid. Things do work out.
Getsy has been a hot offensive coordinator on the market throughout this offseason cycle. While the Raiders thought they were going to land former Arizona Cardinals head coach and USC Trojans assistant Kliff Kingsbury, he backed out at the last minute he is Josh McDaniels or something, only to link up with Dan Quinn on the Washington Commanders. They are so going to be about the ball in D.C.
Of course, Pierce had no idea who was on the Bears last season, but they kicked the Raiders' ass.
In a battle of booty cheeks, the Bears prevailed over the smelly Nevada pirates known as the Raiders.
Antonio Pierce's selling us on the Luke Getsy OC hire was something else
I actually really like this hire by the Raiders. Like Pierce, Getsy comes to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder. Pierce was under fire at his previous job at Arizona State, while people pointed the finger at Getsy in Chicago, even though ownership is why the Bears are stuck in a pre-internet world of 1985. Together, I think they could accomplish something extraordinary, like making the AFC playoffs twice.
The Raiders could be looking at a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While there is still some upside to former Purdue standout Aidan O'Connell coming off his relatively impressive rookie season, Jimmy Garoppolo is so freaking cooked, dawg. He may be the most handsome man on the planet, but he is as brittle as he is beautiful. Las Vegas must address the quarterback room.
And to be totally honest, I would say the Raiders are one of the better trade destinations for Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields. Although Fields finally seemed to tap into all of his potential in year three out of Ohio State with the Bears last season, Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. It behooves them to seriously consider taking Caleb Williams with the first pick out of USC.
Pierce may not know who Fields is, but he better learn who he is soon, as he could be playing for him.