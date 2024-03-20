Poland vs. Estonia live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Poland play Estonia in the qualifying playoffs for the European Championship this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of his generation. However, at 35 years old this summer's European Championship will likely be his last chance at the tournament. That is if Poland can qualify. In order to do that they must get past Estonia before beating Wales or Finland.
Lewandowski still has a good record for Barcelona this season. He has scored 13 goals in 27 LaLiga games but there is talk of a move to MLS being on the horizon. A transfer to the Chicago Fire would be fitting due to the city's Polish-American population.
Of course, soccer is a team game and Lewandowski will need his teammates to perform if they are to make it to Germany this summer. Poland's roster includes three players from the Premier League — Matty Cash, Jakub Kiwior and Jakub Moder. They also have Bartosz Slisz of the MLS side Atlanta United.
Estonia's squad will not be familiar to most soccer fans. However, they do have a couple of players who are at clubs in Europe's top five leagues. These are Karl Hein of Arsenal and Martin Vetkal of AS Roma.
Estonia have never qualified for the European Championship but Poland have competed in the last three editions of the tournament. This includes them co-hosting it with Ukraine back in 2012. Poland also got to the quarter-finals in 2016 where they lost to the eventual champions Portugal.
In international soccer, we now have Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the two best forwards now. However, Lewandowski can still hold his own and it would be great to see him competing with Poland in Germany this summer.
How to watch Poland vs. Estonia in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Thursday, Mar, 21
- Start Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Stadium: Stadion Narodowy
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on Fubo.