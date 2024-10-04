Poor Dak Prescott has Mike McCarthy to blame for Cowboys Davante Adams trade prospects
When you don’t make any moves in the offseason, the only choice the Dallas Cowboys have is to build a championship-caliber roster through trades.
The Cowboys, who have the worst rushing offense in the NFL this season, have no choice but to put together a package to add Adams to the receiving core.
Even if Mike McCarthy is “comfortable with the current receivers”.
The one positive thing for Dallas is its passing game.
Dak Prescott has managed to throw for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns through the first four games of the season. That’s top 10 in both categories. Prescott is also averaging 268 yards per game, good enough for top five so far.
The passing game is obviously having success this season. Imagine what adding Davante Adams to the equation would do.
It would also mean with Adams and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys wouldn’t have to worry about finding ways to ignite the run game.
Whether McCarthy actually believes the receiving core in place is the best it needs to be to for a playoff run or not, the Cowboys have to at least consider adding Adams.
Why the Dallas Cowboys need a No. 2 receiver option for their offense
The Cowboys haven’t had a true No. 2 option at wide receiver since Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb lined up opposite of each other for two seasons.
Their first year together in 2020 after the Cowboys drafted Lamb, Cooper had 1,114 yards and Lamb had 935 yards. In 2021, Lamb had 1,102 yards and Cooper had 865.
In 2020, Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury and the Cowboys were still top 10 in the NFL in passing yards. When Prescott came back in 2021, he led the No. 1 offense in the NFL, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 3 in passing touchdowns.
Though the Cowboys had a top 5 passing offense last season, Lamb had to have nearly 1,800 yards to do so. The next closest receiver for the Cowboys offense was Jake Ferguson with 761. The season before the Cowboys drafted Lamb, Cooper and Michael Gallup had over 1,100 yards each and Randall Cobb had over 800 receiving yards.
This offense thrives with multiple receiving threats.
Prescott loves having weapons on the outside and history shows the Cowboys offense is its best with at least two and even three wide receivers for Prescott to throw to.
So not making any game-changing moves in the offseason means when a trade target like Adams becomes available, you have to seriously consider a trade package.
If Dallas refuses to negotiate with the Las Vegas Raiders, it could be the moment Cowboys fans look back to as what could have been.