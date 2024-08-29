Portland Thorns vs. Bay FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Kicking off Matchday 18, we're in for a thrilling rematch of the May 1 clash between Bay FC and Portland Thorns FC. This Friday night's "NWSL After Dark" features a West Coast showdown that promises to set the stage for an intriguing weekend of National Women's Soccer League action.
In that previously mentioned meeting above, Portland edged the Northern California side by a 3-2 score line, thanks to a 78th-minute winner off the left foot of Sophia Smith. Smith's goal marked a turning point for goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx. After that match, Proulx didn't feature in any more NWSL league games before her recent move to Juventus Women.
Despite a defeat that day, Bay did come from two goals down to draw the contest level at two with a half hour remaining.
Bay and Portland are both coming off gut-wrenching losses to begin play following the Olympics break. The Thorns fell to the reigning league champions NJ/NY Gotham FC in an encounter in which they mustered only a 0.4 expected goals. Remember that was without Olympic gold medalists Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey in the lineup. Albertin Montoya's crew was beaten by a much improved Utah Royals FC squad, moving it even with Utah for the league lead in losses (11).
The California club went straight into the trade market after Utah confirmed the season sweep of its fellow expansion side. Bay Area native Abby Dahlkemper is now on board from San Diego Wave FC, while Kayla Sharples was sent to Kansas City in exchange for goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and $15,000 in allocation funds. Dahlkemper, who just scored for San Diego last week, made her first appearance in Bay colors -- a 45-minute cameo in a friendly defeat to Spanish giant FC Barcelona.
Rob Gale's Thorns got off to a fast start once the head coaching duties changed hands. Since June, the club has tallied two wins from six matches. Recently, the issue has been on the offensive end. In the last 540 minutes of football, Portland has found the back of the net on only three occasions. It was especially tough last week when the club's most potent finishers from the 2023 campaign -- Morgan Weaver and Smith -- were not in the matchday squad.
This only seems like a blip on the radar, though, given the amount of top-tier talent within the attacking ranks, partly due to the team's recent trade acquisitions.
Gale's side has also been nails at Providence Park lately, taking all three points in five out of its last six league games in Oregon.
Note: This preview was written prior to the release of the availability reports.
Predicted starting XIs for Thorns vs. Bay
Portland Thorns (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Arnold
Defenders: Becky Sauerbrunn (C), Kelli Hubly, Nicole Payne, Marie Müller
Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita, Sam Coffey
Forwards: Alexa Spaanstra, Sophia Smith, Olivia Moultrie
Bay FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Katelyn Rowland
Defenders: Caprice Dydasco, Emily Menges (C), Abby Dahlkemper, Alyssa Malonson
Midfielders: Tess Boade, Kiki Pickett, Dorian Bailey
Forwards: Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala, Rachel Hill
How to watch Portland Thorns vs. Bay FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, August 30
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Portland Thorns 2-1 Bay FC