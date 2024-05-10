Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Just a few days after holding strong against one of the league's best in the mid-week, Seattle Reign FC switch the focus onto its rivals less than 200 miles south. Portland Thorns, a club riding four consecutive wins host this confident Seattle side in a can't-miss NWSL-After-Dark showdown on Saturday night on ION.
It'll be the 23rd meeting between these two Pacific Northwest outfits in NWSL regular season play. Portland is unbeaten in its last five in the league against the Reign, sweeping Laura Harvey's club last year with multiple 2-0 triumphs. Seattle has prevailed in this rivalry twice during the regular season since 2020 concluded.
The two clubs may be sitting at opposite ends of the table as of now, but both are coming into this outing at Providence Park with some momentum. Since going winless in their first four contests, the Thorns have outscored opponents 11-4, most recently overcoming the Washington Spirit with two goals inside the first 22 minutes. Portland has been known to set the tone during this winning run, netting eight of those 11 goals in the first 45 minutes. It comes to nobody's surprise that Sophia Smith has been a catalyst of this turnaround. Seven of her league-leading 10-goal contributions have come in the last four matches.
Interim head coach Rob Gale has brought a new life to the team since his promotion, flipping the script from what we saw from the side with Mike Norris at the helm.
Defensively, while the Thorns have improved since opening weekend, they're still third when it comes to total goals conceded. The club has just one clean sheet, tied for fewest in the league.
The concern about the Reign has begun to quiet down. After an inspiring come-from-behind win on home soil with just 10 players for nearly all 90 minutes against the San Diego Wave, Seattle stymied Kansas City Current in one of the nightcaps on Wednesday. Laurel Ivory, the former University of Virginia star has been a big reason for this momentum shift. When Harvey was saying she had a deep goalkeeping unit last year, she wasn't lying. Despite not being the number one to begin the season, the Florida native has taken this opportunity by the scruff of the neck.
Ivory has amassed at least five saves in three of the four matches in which she has started since Claudia Dickey went down in San Jose. Her player-of-the-match display essentially carried the Reign to one point against the Current, making multiple show-stopping saves, particularly in the first half.
Though Seattle hasn't been the most offensively dominant outfit, the talent is very much there. Midfielder Ji So-yun is a wizard with the ball at her feet and has the ability to alter games with one swing of her boot, either through open play or a set-piece.
Predicted starting XIs for Thorns vs. Reign
Portland Thorns FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Shelby Hogan
Defenders: Reyna Reyes, Becky Sauerbrunn (C), Kelli Hubly, Marie Müller
Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming
Forwards: Payton Linnehan, Sophia Smith, Janine Beckie
Seattle Reign (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Laurel Ivory
Defenders: Lily Woodham, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Lauren Barnes (C)
Midfielders: Jess Fishlock, Ji So-yun, Veronica Latsko, Emeri Adames
Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Olivia Athens
How to watch Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, May 11
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Portland Thorns FC 1-1 Seattle Reign