Portugal vs. Czechia: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Cristiano Ronaldo played in his first European Championship back in 2004. In that tournament, he scored twice and made two assists as Portugal went all the way to the final. However, they were shocked by Greece at the last hurdle.
Ronaldo did finally get his hands on the European Championship trophy as his side defeated the hosts France in the final of the 2016 competition. Unfortunately, Ronaldo played just 25 minutes in this match as he was injured by Dimitri Payet.
In total at the European Championships, Ronaldo has played 25 times, scoring 14 goals and making 9 assists. His overall record for his country is 207 caps, 130 goals and 46 assists. His long-time rival Lionel Messi has played 182 times for Argentina and has found the back of the net 108 times with 57 assists.
Ronaldo is now 39 years old, so this could be his final major tournament. However, he is not showing signs of stopping. In the Saudi Pro League last season for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo scored 35 goals, with 11 assists in just 31 games.
Portugal get their European Championship campaign underway this week against Czechia. The Portuguese are managed by Roberto Martinez who guided Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. He somewhat underachieved with Belgium's golden generation of players. However, he will be vying to win a major trophy on the international stage with Portugal.
Portugal lineup predictions
- Diogo Costa
- Diogo Dalot
- Antonio Silva
- Pepe
- Goncalo Inacio
- Joao Cancelo
- Bruno Fernandes
- Joao Neves
- Rafael Leao
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Joao Felix
Czechia lineup predictions
- Jindrich Stanek
- Tomas Holes
- Robin Hranac
- Ladislav Krejci
- Vladimir Coufal
- Adam Hlozek
- Tomas Soucek
- Lukas Provod
- David Doudera
- Patrik Schick
- Jan Kuchta
How to watch the Portugal vs. Czechia in the European Championship
- Date: Tuesday, Jun. 18
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Leipzig, Germany
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.