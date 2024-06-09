Potential Chiefs move over stadium issues heats up with latest posturing
By John Buhler
For as great as the Kansas City Chiefs are on the football field, the amenities at antiquated Arrowhead Stadium are becoming increasingly outdated. We are in the midst of the greatest stretch in franchise history, yet the unbelievable cheapness of owner Clark Hunt keeps rearing its ugly head. This time, it is not about locker room footstools, but rather about the franchise possibly relocating...
Okay, okay, okay, okay, OKAY?! The Chiefs are not going to leave the metro area, but may go across state lines. This is because the latest vote from Jackson County, Missouri residents won't pay to renovate Arrowhead Stadium. I understand that every city is different, but it is getting increasingly hard to justify asking for the common man to fund football stadiums when billionaires easily could.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk touched on Kansas' attempts to take the Chiefs out of Missouri and bring them over into their state. He wrote that the Kansas City Star reported that Kansas is going to use a unique legislative opportunity to lay the foundation to bring the professional sports franchise to their state. From the looks of it, Kansas is far more comfortable with fronting the costs Missouri won't.
It is the same metroplex, so it won't make a bit of difference, but the Chiefs do need a better stadium.
Kansas makes first steps in trying to get Chiefs to come play in their state
The proposal says it will be a combination of a sales tax increase, as well as a 30-year bonds to help finance the new stadium in Kansas. Florio estimates that it will cost at least $3 billion to get a new stadium built in either state. This is the going rate for something state-of-the-art. The big sticking point in this proposal would be the 30-year bonds to front the entire bill, and the Chiefs ... nothing!
I hate to say it, but we all know how this is going to turn out in the end. Hunt loves to not spend money. He gets to have his family sit in the nicest suite in whatever Kansas Chiefs-sponsored stadium those bonds can provide. I mean, the man won't even pay for halfway decent facilities for his players. His team doesn't even get good places to sit in the locker room. He won't even run the A/C half the time.
This comes down to a matter of will. Will Kansas front the bill since the Hunts are clearly not going to do that? The really sad part in all of this is if Kansas isn't on-board with doing this and joins the fine folks of Jackson County, what is going to stop the Hunts from going to another metropolis to satisfy their financial needs living a life atop the lap of luxury? Keep in mind that they still call Dallas home.
All I know is once the winning stops, Chiefs fans are going to turn on the Hunts almost immediately.