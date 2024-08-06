Potential Mets offseason trade candidate emerges from post-deadline rumors
The New York Mets didn't enter the 2024 campaign with much uncertainty in regards to their position players, except for one position in particular. Third base was Brett Baty's position to lose, but in the 119 MLB games he had played entering the 2024 season, he had shown very little.
At the start of the season, it appeared as if Baty had finally shown Mets fans why he was considered a high-end prospect. The team got off to a slow start but Baty had emerged, hitting .316 in his first 15 games and showing a much-improved glove.
Unfortunately, as time passed by, Baty started to really struggle offensively. He continued to look like an MLB-caliber third baseman defensively, but he slashed .177/.269/.292 with just five extra-base hits in his next 109 plate appearances, leading the team to send him back down to the minors. Baty hasn't appeared in an MLB game since June 9.
Meanwhile, while Baty has been trying to figure it out in the minors, Mark Vientos has taken a stranglehold at the third base position. No, his glove isn't great, and he strikes out a good amount, but he's also slashing .280/.336/.547 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI in 66 games played.
He was promoted to the majors for good on May 15. Since then, the Mets have led the National League with 371 runs scored and 102 home runs. He isn't the only player responsible for the offensive explosion, but he has certainly played a major role.
Vientos' emergence has left many fans wondering what Baty's future holds. Does he have a long-term future with the Mets? Reporting from Mike Puma of the NY Post seems to indicate that the answer could be no.
Mets post-deadline rumors reveal Brett Baty as potential offseason trade candidate
"Baty, according to sources, was sought by other teams before the trade deadline. The Marlins were a team that showed heavy interest, but the Mets were never close to trading the former first-round pick," Puma wrote.
Despite his struggles at the MLB level, Baty was sought after by several other teams including the Miami Marlins at the deadline according to Puma. This could be a major development.
While Baty hasn't done much at the MLB level, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns seems to still believe he does have a future with the team.
“He has been playing well defensively and I think his production has been good,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “Really that is what he needs to keep doing right now and when there’s an opportunity, force his way into the lineup.”
As encouraging as it might be to see Baty playing well in his first-ever extended AAA stint, there's one problem. Stearns cites his need to force his way into the lineup for when there's an opportunity, but when will that opportunity arise? Vientos doesn't appear to be giving his spot up anytime soon with how he's been playing. There could be an opening on the other side of the diamond if Pete Alonso leaves, but that's no guarantee. Even if Alonso does leave, would the Mets be comfortable committing to the unproven Baty when they, in theory, will be trying to compete?
The 24-year-old has seen time at second base in the minors this season and in left field in the past, but nothing suggests he'll fit at either spot long-term. The Mets are also set at both positions at least as of now, with Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo.
This is an interesting dilemma for the Mets to figure out. On one hand, they still believe in Baty's future, and don't want to sell low on a former first-round pick and top prospect. On the other hand, Baty hasn't done much of anything at the big league level, has seen Mark Vientos take his spot at the hot corner, and there is no clear path to him receiving playing time in the future.
The Mets were as cautious as any team at the trade deadline. They improved, but refrained from making a huge splash. They held onto their top and even mid-level prospects as a result of that. Baty is no longer considered a prospect, but he's still a valuable asset considering his past high prospect status.
Perhaps we'll see the Mets consider a bigger move in the offseason involving Baty and/or higher-end prospects. At this year's deadline, they had no reason to sell low. The longer they leave him down in AAA, though, the lower his value will get. If they don't have a vision for him to be part of their future plans outlined this offseason, they should trade him while they're still receiving significant interest.