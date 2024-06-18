Potential Orlando Arcia replacement proves Braves never needed Vaughn Grissom anyway
By John Buhler
The great Vaughn Grissom vs. Orlando Arcia debate of 2023 MLB spring training was much ado about nothing. Grissom was a well-liked middle infield prospect that many Atlanta Braves fans would be the heir apparent to Dansby Swanson. Well, Alex Anthopoulos liked Arcia's glove way more than the potential of what Grissom's bat could be. He was rewarded as such by sticking with Arcia last year.
However, the Braves offense only just recently hasn't resembled a heaping pile of garbage. Despite being an All-Star starter last season, this has not been a banner year for Arcia at the plate. All the while, Braves top infield prospect Nacho Alvarez has apparently been on a tear since being called up to Triple-A Gwinnett. He may not be ready for the show just yet, but he could improve the offense.
Truth be told, Arcia's glove may be good enough to keep manning the starting shortstop position in Atlanta as is. He is not making very much at all in the second of his three-year deal with the Braves. Arcia is also a noted streaky hitter. His bat could come alive in the coming days or weeks for all we know. All I know is that Arcia, and potentially Alvarez down the pipeline, made Grissom expendable.
Besides being cool, the best thing he did for the Braves was to be traded to Boston for Chris Sale.
Nacho Alvarez could be the Orlando Arcia replacement Atlanta needs
With Grissom, it was all about the bat, hoping the glove would one day get there. Unfortunately, he was a walking error for the better part of his time in the Atlanta infield. Braves Country wishes him the best, but there wasn't an opportunity for him to learn on the job in Atlanta. That is just how it is sometimes. As for Arcia, the glove has always been great, but the bat can never fully be trusted upon.
When things are going great for him at the plate, you can see why Arcia was such a prized prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization several years ago. For now, he is a quality middle infielder on a contending team. There is nothing wrong with that. However, you have to wonder who the next great position player will be coming up from the minors in Atlanta. It has been a while since Michael Harris II.
What I am getting at is Atlanta needs is major-league players to produce a bit more frequently now. While there are quality prospects putting in the work down in the minors, Atlanta simply does not have enough players to call up to solve a problem, or be part of an intriguing trade package going the other way. The Braves' are in the win-now stage of their competitive life cycle, so they better do it!
Alvarez may get the call at some point this year, but let's not rush any more guys to the big leagues.