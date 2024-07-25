Fansided

Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

There are thousands of athletes heading to Paris, France this month to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, some sports are better than others, and we're going to rank every single one from the most entertaining to the ones we question why they're even here to begin with.

By Nick Villano

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
10 of 45
Next

36. Modern Pentathlon

Modern Pentathlon sounds like a grueling event that tests the sheer depths that the human body can tap into. So you’re telling me we already have an insane marathon-like run, a devastating swim in choppy waters, and a bike ride that almost feels cruel, and we’re going to add two events to that? Not exactly.

The modern pentathlon combines fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running. Okay then. So they removed the bile race and they added checks notes sword fighting, pistol shooting, and jumping with horses? 

Who came up with this very strange combination of events? It was actually Viktor Balck, the President of the Organizing Committee for the 1912 Games. He wanted to emulate some of the traditions of Swedish multi-sport events. It was created as a simulation of possible military combat in the early 20th century. 

We’d rather have the ancient pentathlon, which consisted of a foot race, wrestling, long jump, javelin, and discus. This would actually be a really interesting event. It takes five events that are all already higher on this list, and it would be a better litmus test on today’s athletes. 

Home/Summer Olympics