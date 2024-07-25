Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
34. Canoing (Slalom and Sprint)
We decided to combine the canoeing disciplines because the general consensus of the events are the same. Right now, canoeing is divided between sprint and slalom. The sprint is exactly how it sounds. A boat is placed on still water over a short distance. Slalom is much different than, say, the ski slalom. Rowers are placed on choppy waters and must navigate it to the finish line. In this year’s Olympics, there are 10 total events for canoeing. That’s a lot of medals to give out.
Canoeing is technically divided into canoers and kayakers. The rules for both are pretty different. The way that the paddles are used and the number of people allowed in each boat are both regulated. Even what kind of water each boat is allowed in is regulated. There are a lot of options for athletes to compete, like many other water sports, but none of them are particularly interesting.
Canoeing through rapids is quite scary. And we also love a good race to the finish. It just doesn’t land the same when it’s in a canoe. We can’t really dictate why. Maybe it’s hard to decipher the real athletics involved when we see a boat’s nose declare a winner.
Rowing is one of the hardest disciplines in the world. The people in the best shape at the Olympics might be the ones in this sport. However, it just falls behind quite a few other sports on this list.