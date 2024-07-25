Fansided

Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

There are thousands of athletes heading to Paris, France this month to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, some sports are better than others, and we're going to rank every single one from the most entertaining to the ones we question why they're even here to begin with.

By Nick Villano

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 45
Next

44. Equestrian

This is the one with the horse. We’re not saying it’s not skillful to excel at equestrian, but we are saying the horse is doing most of the actual athletic achievements. This feels like the same conversation when analysts claim Secretariat is the greatest athlete of all time. Yes, he was the greatest horse to ever race. However, it’s comparing apples to oranges. Horses are built differently than humans. 

The background of equestrian is pretty cool. Dressage was considered in Ancient Greece to be a way to prepare horses for war. Horse and equestrian events are a part of the original Olympics history. 

Still, the sport is just strange. Horse racing literally exists, but the Olympics chose to go for horse jumping instead. It’s just not a very exciting sport. Most horses weigh half a ton. They can’t jump very high. 

Horses are majestic and fast. Equestrians take advantage of neither of those aspects. It’s just a flawed part of the Olympics. Yes, there are major issues with horse racing, and the IOC might not want to deal with the impact on the “athletes,” but if that’s the case, just focus on human sports.

Home/Summer Olympics