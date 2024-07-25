Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
23. BMX Freestyle
Bicycles have been around for centuries, but they haven’t always been used like this. BMX Freestyle is trying to build off the popularity of the X Games and other popular competitions that involve judging tricks while on a BMX-style bike. Skate parks were built across the US and other countries, and as the sport’s popularity grew globally, pressure was placed on them to add to the Olympic Games.
So, eventually, they brought skate parks to the Olympics. BMX Freestyle is competed in 60-second events in a park, and athletes are judged on the difficulty of the tricks, the height of the jumps, and the creativity involved in the routine. It’s a thrilling sport because the bicyclists are trying to jam as many tricks as possible into a minute.
This is the first time this sport will compete with a crowd. The sport made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics without crowds, so now we get to see an entirely new element. The roar of a crowd on a huge trick will motivate the athletes to do something bigger and better. It just brings an energy to a sport that feeds off of it.
This sport could jump in future years on this type of list, but there are a few similar sports on the list. The tricks might be a little more fluid in skateboarding, which is why it has a premium spot on the list.