Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
22. Rowing
We’ve already said it, but it’s worth repeating: rowing is one of the hardest disciplines in sports. It requires strength that many didn’t know was possible. The core needed to row at this level is kind of ridiculous. We all know about how rowing takes certain strengths, but what about the sport as a visual medium?
Rowing is actually pretty thrilling to watch, both in person and on TV. Of course, there are limitations for the spectators because the course is quite long, but the finish line sure is fun. There is a different event for everyone who is into rowing. In all, there are 14 different events, and they all come with their own intricacies.
Some of the events change the type of boat used, like the sculls which uses a long skinny boat that’s more apt for paddling and speed. Other events, like the fours or eights, are all about how many people are rowing at once. To see everyone synchronized in these events is impressive.
In all, rowing is a race, and we love a race. We’re seeing these athletes put an incredible amount of effort into getting these giant vessels across the water and past the finish line. When it’s a photo finish, there’s really not much like it. They are going faster than swimmers, and they don’t have to slow down for a wall. It is pedal to the metal from start to finish.