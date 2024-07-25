Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
42. Cycling (Track)
There are a TON of cycling events in the Olympics today. There are five official sports that use the word “cycling,” despite no other sport boasting more than three. How many ways are there to ride a bike? While it’s not something one can forget, it’s easy to lose track of all the cycling events in the Olympics.
We broke down a few of the cycling events in this piece, and the one that ranked lowest is cycling on a track.
If this was what is sounds like on paper, it would rank much higher on this list. A straight up race on a bike with no brakes? Sign everyone up. We love a good race. However, this doesn’t play like that. It feels like it’s going at a pace until the very end.
Some races are in teams and others are individual. There are points-based races, and then there are more traditional races. They have races to the finish and intermediate sprints. There are complicated systems to figure out which team wins and loses. Why couldn’t this just be a race? Why do fans need to remember the rule book to know if someone is winning?