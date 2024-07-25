Fansided

Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

There are thousands of athletes heading to Paris, France this month to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, some sports are better than others, and we're going to rank every single one from the most entertaining to the ones we question why they're even here to begin with.

By Nick Villano

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
5. Wrestling

We have come to the elite of the elite sports. The top five Olympic sports stand far above the rest. They are the sports that get the best ratings, and they are the ones that end up producing the most storylines before and after the Games. These are where stars are often born, and that includes wrestling. 

Over its history, we’ve seen names like Kurt Angle, Alexander Karelin, Dan Gable, Henry Cejudo, and Gable Steveson turn their Olympic gold medals into fame outside the sport. We still remember Rulon Gardner's upset in 2000. Most of them are household names in one form or another. Some went into WWE and other professional wrestling, others tried football, and some took their skills to the Octagon. 

Wrestling is one of the events many think of when they consider the Ancient Greek Olympics. It’s pretty clear why. Wrestling is literally the act of overpowering an opponent through brute force. There are fancy moves, thrilling victories, and devastating defeats. It is the pinnacle of sports. 

Wrestling has a long history in the United States, and it’s one of the most popular high school sports. Many spectators are excited about wrestling, first and foremost, at the Olympics. It will be a fun year with a lot of underdogs making it to Paris.

