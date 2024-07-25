Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
40. Trampoline
Trampoline can technically be considered a form of gymnastics, but it is labeled separately. It’s pretty self explanatory what it is. Athletes are propelled high into the air where they perform stunts following 10 elements. Judges score them based on difficulty, execution and air time. It seems simple enough.
That’s part of the problem. While these moves are incredibly impressive, the fact there’s a trampoline involved holds the athletes in a box. They can only do so much because of the simple trajectory of their bodies. It’s up and then it’s down. It’s like diving with the added worry about landing on your head.
There is also a pretty large intellectual barrier to entry for fans. There are dozens of terms that are different from artistic gymnastics. The moves are different, and most fans who flip it on are just trying to keep up. There’s not really a fix to that except to find a way to translate the language to a larger audience. We’ll let the play-by-play person figure that one out.
We expect to see some impressive feats during the trampoline competition. These men and women have created an expertise in what many believe is a backyard activity. However, that’s literally every event at the Olympics. These are the best of the best, and something has to be near the bottom of the list. There’s a reason this sport hasn’t jumped off the page yet (pun intended).