Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
25. Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers
This was going to be it. It was finally going to be the year that Mike Tomlin couldn't make it to .500. His offense was stuck in the mud until he was forced to fire Matt Canada, Pickett was hurt, and Trubisky looked awful. Long-time Steelers backup Mason Rudolph took over on the week of Christmas. He threw for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It was a must-win game for the Steelers against a Bengals team also playing for its playoff life. Rudolph won all of his starts, got the Steelers star receivers going, and he is the reason the Steelers kept the winning seasons on their record.
24. Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos decided that Jarrett Stidham (number 48 on this list) was a better option than Russell Wilson. There are some arguments there are contract clauses at play, but word on the street is the Broncos are willing to eat every penny of Wilson's contract to cut him and move on. This is sort of strange since Wilson was much better this season than he was last season. He still wasn't a top-20 quarterback, but if he was allowed to finish the season he might have been. He was mostly fine. Some early drubbings woke the team up, and Wilson finished 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He was safe, and he did just enough to win games. That wasn't enough for the Broncos, but we see Wilson getting another starting job next season.
23. Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
Here, we start to get to some pretty decent performances. Derek Carr had an incredibly gritty performance. He was dealing with shoulder injuries all season, but he never missed a start. The Saints have a decent backup in Jameis Winston, but coach Dennis Allen felt every week his best chance to win was with Carr. He had a good season, throwing for 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Saints are fine with what Carr was this season. Hopefully, next season he can stay healthy and get the ball downfield to Chris Olave more.
22. Gardner Minshew
Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew gets a few extra points for making the best of a bad situation. He was brought to the Indianapolis Colts to guide Anthony Richardson through his first season in the NFL. Minshew played in every single game for the first time in his career. His numbers were mediocre, which is why he's outside the top 20. Yet, he was able to help the Colts win games, more than anyone expected, and he was a Week 18 win away from making the playoffs. That's worth something.
21. Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
This might seem like a huge drop-off from Minshew to Kirk Cousins, but when you see the top 20 it will make sense. Cousins was really good in the games he played. He only played in eight games before he fell to the dreaded torn Achilles. He threw for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in that time. He was on pace to lead the league in touchdowns. Now, Cousins is headed into free agency again as the best QB option out there. He still has a lot left in the tank, and he proved that in the eight games he played this year.