Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
20. Jake Browning
Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning came in for Joe Burrow, and just about everyone expected this to go terribly. Jake Browning was actually pretty good. The 27-year-old rookie out of Washington put up some big games while keeping the Bengals afloat in the playoff race. He won two of his first three starts in overtime. He threw for more than 350 yards in a 34-31 victory over the Jaguars. His only real dark spot was a three-interception performance against the Steelers with the season on the line. However, as Browning said himself, he is a starting QB in this league.
19. Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
This is a huge surprise. The Arizona Cardinals were expected to be the worst team in the NFL this season. Kyler Murray was supposed to sit out the entire season with a knee injury. While the Cardinals were not good, Murray helped them win some surprising games. Murray won three games after his return. He beat the Eagles, Falcons, and Steelers. All three teams had playoff aspirations at the time, and two made it. Murray is still as dynamic as ever. His playmaking ability is near the top of the league at the position. We hope next year is not another rebuilding year, or that the Cards trade Murray, because he deserves to try and win.
18. Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith was not as good this season as he was last season where he spent the entire season as a top-12 quarterback, but he was still a fine, starter-level QB. That wasn't good enough, however, to save the job of his head coach Pete Carroll. Smith finished the injury-riddled season with Smith finished the season with 3,600 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had some season-defining performances, like his 334 yards in a shootout with the Dallas Cowboys. However, a few untimely mistakes and just not enough plays when it mattered led to the Seahawks missing the playoffs.
17. Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
For about five games, Joe Burrow looked like that top-five quarterback who earned his record-setting contract this offseason. He was the guy that had the Bengals of all teams as a Super Bowl contender. From his October 8th game against the Cardinals to his November 12th loss to Houston, Burrow was a force under center. Prior to that, Burrow was pretty bad. The Bengals lost three of their first four games, and Burrow's lack of ability due to an offseason ankle injury was hampering his team. Then, after this stretch, he was lost for the season. What are five games of top-five value worth? We say it's worth the 17th spot.
16. Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield continues to have the strangest career. The former first-overall pick was a surprise pick over Sam Darnold, brought on the first era of Browns' positivity, starred in every single commercial, fell off the face of this Earth statistically, had an awful run with the Panthers, had one great game with the LA Rams, and now he's here in Tampa Bay. He brought the Bucs to the playoffs, the same spot that Tom Brady had them in. He also helped Mike Evans get his 10th straight 1,000-yard receiving season. This is all impressive for a player most had given up on.