Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
15. Justin Fields
Chicago Bears
We bet a lot of the readers were waiting to see when Justin Fields was going to end up on this list. If you ask most fans whether Justin Fields is a top-15 quarterback, most would eventually say yes. He feels like a top-15 QB, but his downside is about as low as anyone on this list. He forgets how to play football sometimes. Other times, he is the best player on the field by far. Fields finished the season with some stats a little better than last year and some stats a little worse. He definitely needs a better coach, but that's likely not happening. So, he's the 15th-ranked QB, and this is probably around where he stays.
14. Joe Flacco
Cleveland Browns
Does this seem high for a player who literally had five starts? For those who know how Joe Flacco finished the season, they would say a resounding no. Flacco won his last four games of the season, rolling into the playoffs with the Browns. He threw for 300 yards in each of those starts, playing the gunslinger method of football the Browns were hoping to get on the high end from Deshaun Watson. Flacco might throw the occasional interception, but his positives far outweigh his negatives.
13. Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers were an absolute mess this season. This is a roster of stars that's being managed worth than Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. The Chargers had to know they had the wrong coach in Brandon Staley coming into this season, but they went with him anyway. The Chargers hired Kellen Moore from the Cowboys, but the offense looked worse. Justin Herbert did not make the huge jump into superstardom we expected him to. He was supposed to go into the same conversation as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. Instead, he finds himself outside the top ten entirely and dealing with an injury that ended his season.
12. Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence was another quarterback expected to take the next step in his production. The large majority of analysts had him as the "next" top-five quarterback. He showed so much growth under Doug Pederson last season, and the expectation was that with better o-line play and now Calvin Ridley on the outside, he would become a superstar. He had flashes, but Lawrence ultimately had his most disappointing season. Injuries piled up, and an 8-3 start ended with his Jaguars missing the playoffs with a few huge losses down the stretch. This is usually the year most franchises extend the best quarterbacks, but we just expect the Jaguars to extend the fifth-year option to Lawrence and see what happens next.
11. Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
What a comeback for Matthew Stafford. There were whispers he would retire last offseason. Instead, he came back and led his team to a playoff berth, which ended with a loss to the Lions. Facing his former team is the best story of Wild Card weekend. To get there, Stafford needed someone to get him through Cooper Kupp's early-season injury. Enter Puka Nacua. The rookie fifth-rounder set records for rookie receptions and yards. This is as much an accolade for Stafford, who showed trust in a talented rookie who was overlooked for more than 100 picks. One could argue Stafford was a top-10 quarterback.