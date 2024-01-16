Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
10. Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
If this was a list of "who was the hottest quarterback going into the playoffs" list, then Jordan Love might be number one. He is absolutely on fire as he races to the seventh seed in the NFC. The irony is not lost that Love is a top-10 quarterback, and Aaron Rodgers is last on this list. He finished the season with more than 4,200 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. With everything on the line, Love threw for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final three games. He dragged this Packers team into the playoffs, and it pushed him into the top 10. He wasn't higher because this is a year-long ranking, and Love was awful to start the year. However, that's light years ago at this point.
9. Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
Some might say that Jared Goff deserves even better than this, and we'll hear them out, but Goff being a top-10 quarterback after everything he's been through is amazing. The Rams, whom he just beat in the playoffs, not only gave up on him, but they gave up an extra pick for the Lions to take his contract. Now, he's a top-ten QB, and it's not really debatable. Goff has the Lions as the NFC North champs, and they should be the favorites for a while. They have a young and talented team with Goff driving the offense. The reason he's not higher is he did have a few stinky performances this season that drove down his numbers.
8. Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
Remember, this is a season-long ranking. At one point, Jalen Hurts felt like the most unstoppable quarterback in the league. His connection with AJ Brown was the best in the league. The "Tush Push" was so automatic that analysts were talking about it being banned in the future. Then, around the halfway point, something changed with the Eagles. Hurts was no longer unstoppable. The Eagles couldn't win games down the stretch despite an impossibly easy schedule. Hurts was easily top-three over the first 10 games, but he fell off precipitously.
7. Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
There are so many similarities between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Both led unstoppable offenses with a superstar top wide receiver and a young gun as the second option. They had their division on lock for most of the season, even if both seemingly had no chance to get the conference's top seed. Yet, Tagovailoa is barely ahead of Hurts because he avoided some of the devastating plays. His issues seem to be more scheme or decision-based. He was too safe in an offense that thrived on big plays. Still, this is by far Tua's best season in the NFL. Despite all the issues, he still led the league in passing yards. He's a legit QB and can lead a team to the Super Bowl one day if everything goes right.
6. CJ Stroud
Houston Texans
It is truly insane that a rookie quarterback in this class made a jump to sixth in the league, but there really is no arguing here. C.J. Stroud was fantastic for the Texans this season. Most believed the Texans made a mistake trading their first-round pick this season for Will Anderson Jr., but they made the playoffs thanks to the play of Stroud (and Anderson, for that matter). Of any full-time starter, Stroud led the league in yards per game with 273.9. He also led the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio. If he doesn't miss a few games, he's in the top five. We expect him to be there in the near future.