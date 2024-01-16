Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
5. Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
It actually hurt to put Patrick Mahomes anywhere outside of the top three. How could we put Mahomes anywhere but here? This season was not great for any of the Chiefs. Mahomes finished the season outside the top five in passing yards, touchdown passes, passer rating, passes of 20+ yards, and completion percentage. This is his worst season by far. Still, Mahomes' worst season is still better than all but four quarterbacks in the league. He got the most out of possibly the worst receiver group in the league. He navigated Travis Kelce's age hitting him and his ... ahem ... distractions. He got this team where it needed to be despite some disappointing losses, and they are likely going to make another run.
4. Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy had MVP buzz for most of the season, but there was always this caveat that we knew Christian McCaffrey was driving the offense. Purdy was still great for most of the year. 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns is amazing no matter what talent is around him. Purdy put defenses on their heels with surprisingly throws downfield. He weaponized the abilities of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, making them both threats on each and every passing play. Purdy had a lot of help, but as we'lve seen in previous seasons, he is the man to unlock the best out of this offense.
3. Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for a season like this from Dak Prescott. He is a legitimate MVP candidate. Prescott's 36 touchdowns led the entire league. He was third in total yards, and he helped guide Ceedee Lamb, who could be considered the best wide receiver in the league after his season. Prescott had some rough waters, but he survived and ended up winning the NFC East.
2. Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has been putting up amazing stats all season, but it had always come with devastating mistakes. It pushed his Buffalo Bills to 6-6 and on the verge of missing the playoffs altogether. Then, with the hardest part of their schedule ahead of them, Allen went into Beast Mode. He is always good for one interceptions in a game, and that didn't change down the stretch, but he would pull these amazing comebacks out of his pads. He was hitting Kyle Shakir or Gabe Davis for huge plays when Stefon Diggs wasn't playing well. Allen not only got the Bills into the playoff race, he won them the AFC East. Now, he's a sneaky candidate to win it all.
1. Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is going to win the NFL MVP for the second time in his career. While last time, he won by being the best NFL weapon since Michael Vick, this season he did it by being an amazing quarterback leading the Ravens to the number-one seed. He threw for 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. There are so many examples of quarterbacks making their teams regret extensions this season, but Jackson signed his huge deal and immediately rewarded the Ravens with his best season ever. There was no other option to be the top QB.