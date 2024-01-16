Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
57. Clayton Tune
Arizona Cardinals
Remember when we all thought Kyler Murray could miss the entire season and Clayton Tune was going to be the starter? Well, at first we thought it was going to be Colt McCoy, but he wasn't even in the league this year. Clayton Tune eventually got an opportunity, and he was bad. Tune started one game, led an offense that scored zero points, threw for 58 yards, and had two interceptions. It was so bad. At least it helped the Cardinals draft pick.
56. Brian Hoyer
Las Vegas Raiders
The Brian Hoyer decision might have cost Josh McDaniels his coaching career. Putting him in as a starting quarterback was just so bizarre. It's fine to have Hoyer on the roster as a cheerleader for you and someone who can mentor the young guys on the field, but starting him was insane. Now, it looks like McDaniels could be going back to his safe space (Belichick's staff).
55. Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers had issues with the offense under Kenny Pickett, but it took an ugly turn under Mitch Trubisky. Sure, the Matt Canada days were terrible, but Trubisky could not get the ball to any of the talented players on offense. This is a team with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Friermuth catching balls. Well, not catching balls when Trubisky was QB. He was throwing them closer to the fans than his receivers.
54. Trevor Siemian
New York Jets
Do we really need to explain here? It's a Jets quarterback in probably the darkest Jets season ever. Sure, statistically, the Jets have had worse seasons, but the hype to results quotient has to be bottom of the barrel here. Sorry Trevor Siemian, that's all we have for you.