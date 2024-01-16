Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
53. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland Browns
We feel kind of bad about this one. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was given multiple chances to take over when Deshaun Watson got hurt. He didn't take advantage of it, but he was an overwhelmed rookie. He was supposed to develop this year. Unfortunately, that's the reality for the NFL QB this season. The laundry list of injuries in the league forced players like DTR to be in a position to fail, and fail he did.
52. P.J. Walker
Cleveland Browns
Just like Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker tried to jump into a bad situation and failed. Walker walked so Joe Flacco could fly. Well, it's more like Walker crashed so Flacco could fly. We're sure the Wright Brothers didn't get their first plane idea off the ground. Neither did the Browns.
51. Easton Stick
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers might be the most disappointing team in the league this season. They made every wrong decision, and it eventually led to Justin Herbert getting knocked out for the season. In comes Easton Stick. Surprisingly, he's been with the Chargers since 2019. That seems impossible. He has been with the Chargers since before the pandemic? The performance he put forth (1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in five games) was pretty terrible. All three touchdowns came in garbage time when they lost 62-21 to the Raiders. This was the equivalent of dry toast at quarterback. He was not worth the wait.