Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
40. Bailey Zappe
New England Patriots
The other New England Patriots quarterback did a little better than Mac Jones, but it really wasn't that much better. Bailey Zappe had that one really good game against the Denver Broncos, where they ruined their season on a Thursday night and pushed themselves to third overall in the NFL Draft. After that game, Zappe threw zero touchdowns and five interceptions in two games. Just awful. New England is going through a full reset, which will include a new QB, head coach, and GM.
39. Daniel Jones
New York Giants
Daniel Jones might be the most complicated name on this list. He literally had less than two seconds to throw on some dropbacks. His offensive line didn't do a thing to help him. However, even with that in mind, he was the worst Giants quarterback this season by far. Jones was not nearly worth the new contract the Giants gave him. Now, he has to answer draft questions because of how bad this season went. Next year, Jones and Brian Daboll will be playing for their future.
38. Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
Well, that was fun while it lasted. For a few weeks, everyone in New Jersey was a little more Italian (and most of New Jersey is already really Italian). Tommy DeVito was incredibly efficient and safe, but eventually, it became too safe. He only threw three interceptions in seven full games. Compare that to eight touchdowns, and that's pretty good. Unfortunately, he wasn't driving any offense. He eventually lost his job to Tyrod Taylor.
37. Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons still have a quarterback issue, and it's the main reason Arthur Smith is currently unemployed. Taylor Heinicke was brought in as a secondary option when Desmond Ridder would no doubt falter. Heinicke was named the starter two different times, and he lost the job back to Ridder both times. His stat line would be really good if it wasn't for a terrible performance against the Bears, where he threw three interceptions.
36. Tyrod Taylor
New York Giants
Tyrod Taylor was all right. He was the best New York Giants QB this season, but that's not saying a lot. He showed a veteran prowess that helped him win a few games. He helped the Giants really put the nail in the coffin of the Eagles' season. That was the Giants Super Bowl after another awful season. After the team took three steps forward last season, this is absolutely a huge step back. We don't expect Taylor to get a starter's chance next season, but he will once again be one of the better backups.