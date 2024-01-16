Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
35. Jimmy Garoppolo
Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo had probably the most forgettable season on this list. If we asked you if Jimmy G was a starter at the beginning of the season, most fans would have to think long and hard to get the right answer. How about a signature moment in a Raiders uniform? That's impossible to think of at this moment. The best-looking quarterback in the league is likely looking for a new home after he was benched for a few options that aren't anything to go home about.
34. Case Keenum
Houston Texans
Case Keenum is another player who looked good in limited time. The veteran was asked to step up when CJ Stroud suffered a concussion. He threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to beat the Titans in overtime. He was much, much worse against the Browns the next week, but most quarterbacks are bad against that Browns defense. Keenum can still drive an offense if he absolutely has to.
33. Drew Lock
Seattle Seahawks
This one is hard since it involves a player with two actual starts. However, Drew Lock looked pretty good in those two starts. Lock played the Eagles and 49ers, two teams who came into the season as Super Bowl favorites. He went toe-to-toe with the Eagles and came out on top. Against the 49ers, he tried to do a little too much on the road, and he threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. Outside of that one quarter, Lock was exactly what the Seahawks needed.
32. Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell was basically the opposite of Jimmy G. He had so many memorable moments, but also a ton of mistakes. The destruction of the Chargers to the tune of 63 points on Thursday Night Football is a classic Raiders fans won't soon forget. He finished the season with eight touchdowns and no interceptions in the last four games of the season. Will that be enough development to win the starting job?
31. Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
The NFL World was shocked when Will Levis saw his draft stock fall all the way to the second round. It seems like it could be the best thing that happened to the Titans. While he didn't do enough to motivate this ownership to keep Mike Vrabel, his status as the new starting quarterback at least give the franchise some hope. He finished the season with 1,800 yards, eight touchdowns, and just four interceptions. It wasn't like he wasn't taking chances, but Levis did end up getting hurt multiple times. That's something he'll have to work on to get into the top 30 next season.