Power Ranking every single starting QB of the 2023 season
There were more than 60 quarterbacks who started a game in the NFL this season. With so many injuries, where do we rank every one from Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes?
By Nick Villano
30. Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
Early in the season, Anthony Richardson looked like the rookie quarterback who was going to take the league by storm. He won the Colts starting job over Gardner Minshew in Week 1. Twice he threw for over 200 yards and he finished with three touchdown passes in four games. He also had four rushing touchdowns. It's even more impressive since he failed to finish any of the four games. His injury situation, especially the shoulder injury that ended his season, He will be one of the most interesting players in the league next season. He was a top-ten QB while he was player. Unfortunately, he didn't last a month.
29. Joshua Dobbs
Arizona Cardinals/Minnesota Vikings
Josh Dobbs had one of the strangest quarterback seasons in recent history. He won the Cardinals starting job despite only being there a few days. He played strangely well for a team that was going to finish at the bottom of the standings. After a rough game against the Commanders in Week 1, he threw touchdowns in four straight games. His two-way game was refreshing and allowed the Cardinals to keep the playbook intact until Kyler Murray returned. He went to the Vikings, once again got asked to play with basically zero practice time, and this time he pulled out a win. He won two games to keep the Vikings in it, but a truly dreadful performance against the Bears ruined their season and Dobbs' time as a starter.
28. Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers
This is another hard one to quantify. Kenny Pickett was never really good, but he had a stretch where he was at least not bad. He looked like he could build off some good starts, but an injury forced the Steelers to test out the backups. Pickett is now the backup in the playoffs, He finished the season with a better yards per attempt, touchdown-to-interception ratio, and quarterback rating. There is still a lot to be desired from the University of Pittsburgh product, but at least we saw improvement.
27. Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
It was another year on the roller coaster that is Deshaun Watson. He was going into his first full season in Cleveland. Watson suffered multiple injuries, we're still not sure why he missed some of his games, although a rotator cuff injury might be the easiest explanation. It was still a bizarre season that ended way too early for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Watson still has three fully-guaranteed years left on his contract. So, this is pretty much what it is for Cleveland.
26. Sam Howell
Washington Commanders
Pickett, Dobbs, Minshew, and many others were a part of this clique that seemed to show there were more decent quarterbacks than there actually were in the NFL. However, tops among them was Sam Howell. We admit it must have been hard to perform while getting sacked 65 times. He was sacked 40 times in his first seven games. He was never able to really put his game plan in place. However, even when he was given time, he made way too many mistakes. He led the league with 21 interceptions. He did also have 21 touchdowns. It's a very interesting offseason for Washington, who brings in a coach who won't know how to evaluate the QB position. Howell had some star performances, but he also single-handedly lost some games.