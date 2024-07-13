Power ranking men's 2024 Olympic soccer teams
Soccer at the Olympics is a U23 competition except for three overage players. This gives the competitors limited opportunities to win a gold medal. The 2024 tournament in France is sure to be exciting with Thierry Henry leading the home side.
The French will be one of the favorites this summer. The games will also be wide open with Brazil - who have won the last two competitions - failing to qualify. Here are the power rankings of all the teams heading into the tournament.
1. France
The hosts will be expected to deliver at the Olympics this summer. They have a star name as their manager, Thierry Henry. The Arsenal legend's CV as a coach includes two stints as Belgium's assistant to Roberto Martinez. This experience in major international tournaments will come in handy for Henry at the games.
Henry has also been the head coach of Monaco and the Montreal Impact. He will be hoping this Olympic tournament will help springboard his coaching career.
The French roster looks particularly dangerous in attack where it includes Alexandre Lacazette, as well as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise.
2. Argentina
Argentina won the 2022 World Cup and their roster for the Olympics includes many players who lifted the trophy in Qatar. This includes Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.
Having Alvarez of Manchester City in their squad is a real coup. Especially as many clubs have been reluctant to let their star players go to the games.
Argentina are being managed by former Barcelona and Liverpool player Javier Mascherano. He won two Olympic Gold medals in 2004 and 2008, so will be hoping he can translate this experience into his coaching.
3. Spain
Spain impressed at the Euros this summer and they will be hoping the conveyor belt of talent will show what they can do at the Olympics.
The team will be led by Santi Denia who has come through the ranks of Spanish youth soccer. He has previously coached their U17s, U19s and is now the manager of their U21s.
They have a talented side with many of their players at the top teams in Spain and other European countries.
Denia has opted for Sergio Gomez of Manchester City, Abel Ruiz of Braga and Juan Miranda of Real Betis as their overage players. However, they do not come with much experience as Gomez is only 23 whilst Ruiz and Mirando are 24.
4. Japan
Japan bizarrely do not have any overage players in their roster. However, they are becoming a force on the international stage with their senior side making it to the round of 16 in the last two World Cups. In Qatar they even defeated Spain and Germany in the group stage.
5. United States
The USMNT were disappointing at Copa America this summer. However, the United States' Olympic roster will be hoping to make amends for this.
Marko Mitrovic has picked a strong squad that includes MLS stalwarts Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson in defense. In midfield the United States have Tanner Tessmann who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan from Venezia recently.
Duncan McGuire of Orlando City will be expected to lead the attack. He will be supported by the Utrecht duo of Paxten Aaronson and Taylor Booth.
One notable omission from the roster is that of Diego Luna. We will find out at the tournament if it was the right or wrong call from Mitrovic to leave out the Real Salt Lake midfielder.
6. Morocco
Morocco surprised many when they made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. One of their most instrumental players in that tournament was Achraf Hakimi - who will also be part of their Olympic roster.
7. Ukraine
Ukraine had a disappointing Euros where they went out at the group stage. However, they will be hoping their Olympic team can bring some joy to their war-torn nation.
8. Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic's most notable player is Junior Firpo of Leeds United. However, it remains to be seen how much of an influence he can have on the games from left-back.
9. Mali
Mali's roster includes Boubacar Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers who will be the main man for the African side.
10. Egypt
Brazil will not have a soccer team at the Olympics in France. However, a Brazilian will be leading Egypt as Rogerio Micale is their head coach. Micale won Gold with Brazil in 2016, so knows what it takes to be successful in this tournament. Egypt's roster for the Olympics includes Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.
11. New Zealand
New Zealand's overage players are Joe Bell, Sapreet Singh and Michael Boxall. These players will be key to Darren Bazeley's side.
12. Israel
Israel will be looking at their goalkeeper Daniel Peretz of Bayern Munich to keep them in matches. Peretz has played for Bayern in two competitive games and they won both of them.
13. Iraq
Iraq has been drawn into a tough group, including Argentina, Morocco and Ukraine. Radhi Shenaishil's side will have done well if they make it to the knockout stages.
14. Guinea
Guinea's overage players include former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. However, they are in a difficult group with France, New Zealand and the United States.
15. Paraguay
Paraguay will be captained at the Olympics by Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez. The Paraguayans went out at the group stage of Copa America this summer but will be hoping to do much better at the games in France.
16. Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has Eldor Shomurodov of AS Roma as an overage player. They hope the 29-year-old forward can fire them to some form of success at the Olympics.