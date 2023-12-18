Power Ranking top NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates
The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is always a contentious conversation since deciding the value of defensive players is not always easy. This year, there are three clear contenders and at least three more "dark-horse" candidates.
By Nick Villano
There always seem to be quite a few impactful defensive rookies, with some coming with serious star power. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year might be one of the most underrated awards to debate in sports. It's so easy to come up with great arguments for dozens of players every year. There always seem to be quite a few impactful defensive rookies, with some coming with serious star power.
Just look at some of the previous DROY winners, and it's a who's who of greatness in this league. Since 2014, the winners have been Aaron Donald, Marcus Peters, Joey Bosa, Marshon Lattimore, Shaq Leonard, Nick Bosa, Chase Young, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner.
Those names include the very best players at any position. Outside of Leonard and Young, those are the premier stars on the defense. Going back decades, there are very few dud careers from the Defensive Player of the Year. While the Offensive Rookie of the Year has an Eddie Lacy or Robert Griffin III that looks below average when it comes to stars, the defense doesn't have that problem.
This season, there is a three-headed monster at the top of the DROY odds. One is well ahead of the rest. Then, there are three players who fell to the "dark-horse" side of candidacy. Unfortunately for one of them, we only have five spots on this list. We wanted to at least mention Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young. He leads all rookies with six sacks, and he's another example of the Rams making the most of their few draft picks. He's helping that team stay afloat in the NFC playoff race.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Candidates
5. Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Second Round, 32nd Overall
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the steal of the century when they traded troubled wide receiver Chase Claypool for the Chicago Bears second-round pick. As we all know, the pick ended up being the first pick of the round, giving the Steelers a full night and morning to make the pick. It didn't matter. The second Joey Porter Jr. fell out of the first round, it felt like fate he'd go to the team that once employed his father.
Porter has been mostly amazing this season for the Steelers. We say mostly because none of the team is playing particularly well in December. However, his numbers speak for themselves. According to Pro Football Focus, Porter allowed just a 38.5 percent completion percentage on throws his way prior to the game against the Colts.
What probably hurts Porter in this race is the counting stats. He only has one interception this season, but that's not really what the position is all about anymore. While interceptions are important, the number-one job of a cornerback is to prevent catches, and few in the league are as good as Porter, rookie or not.
The Steelers' dip in the standings and overall terrible play against terrible opponents will sink everyone on this team. Porter should still be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation, but he remains fifth on this list.