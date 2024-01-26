Power Ranking NHL Original Six by legacy
The NHL is the one major sports league that values history over the current product. The Original Six is a perfect example of that. Which of those teams leads the legacy Power Rankings?
By Nick Villano
5. New York Rangers
Championship seasons: 1928, 1933, 1940, 1994
It is wild that a team from New York has this little success when it comes to winning championships. You know it's bad when the New York Knicks have more championships than you since 1970. The New York Rangers went 54 years in between Stanley Cups, and they haven't won one since. They have now 30 years since their last championship.
It's not like this team didn't have stars. They won on the backs of Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, and Mike Richter in 1994. The fact they only won one championship and their biggest rival rode Martin Brodeur, Scott Stevens, and Scott Niedermayer to three Cups since shows where this franchise sits right now.
While there is disappointment in the playoffs, nobody can deny the Rangers have put together some great teams. John Davidson led the Rangers past their other big rival, the New York Islanders, in 1979 all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Some of those early 90s teams had most of the pieces, and the 1994 team seemed like the start of something special. Those Henrik Lundqvist teams feel almost impossible that they couldn't get him a Cup.
Yet, here we are, with the team in the biggest city in North America, playing in Manhattan, the hub of New York City, with one championship in 80 years. There are stars upon stars that came to New York for the money, but none were able to push the needle on their legacy. Even the Great One Wayne Gretzky couldn't get this team past the Conference Finals (and he missed the playoffs in two of three seasons). Maybe the Rangers current nucleus can change the team's legacy, but for now, it's one of the worst of the Original Six.