Power Ranking NHL Original Six by legacy
The NHL is the one major sports league that values history over the current product. The Original Six is a perfect example of that. Which of those teams leads the legacy Power Rankings?
By Nick Villano
3. Boston Bruins
Championship Seasons: 1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011
The Boston Bruins are a legacy. They have some of the best seasons in the history of the sport, but they weirdly also have kind of a legacy of a loser. No franchise has lost more Stanley Cups than the Bruins. Only the Los Angeles Lakers have lost more championships in the Finals than the Bruins, who are 6-14 with the Stanley Cup on the line (the Dodgers are tied with 14 World Series losses).
The Bruins have a decent history, with very distinct eras. They were really good in the late 20s and early 30s. They had another jump in the late 30s and early 40s. There were some good teams in the 50s, and they won more championships in the 70s. Then, there's this era right now, where they are always a top contender for the Stanley Cup.
This is a franchise with an amazing legacy, but the wins aren't always there when it absolutely matters. They actually have the fourth-best winning percentage in the history of the league. Only the Golden Knights (who have been in the league for like 10 minutes), Canadiens, and Flyers have a better regular-season winning percentage. When it comes to stars, there are few teams in league history that could compare. Bobby Orr, Cam Neely, Ray Bourque, and Patrice Bergeron are some of the greatest to ever lace their skates.
Boston could rise on this list pretty quickly if they win a Cup or two in the near future. We suppose that's true for any of these franchises, but this is a team that's coming off a season where they had one of the best records of all time. They are back at it in 2024, and they could easily win it all.