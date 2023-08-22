Power ranking the best players on Team USA FIBA World Cup roster
As Team USA gears up for the FIBA World Cup tournament play in a few days, let’s power rank every member of the 12-man roster.
4. Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram's stock has been going sideways for a while, and his recent Team USA stint hasn't exactly helped. There has been a greater focus on Brunson, Bridges, Anthony Edwards and others, which can make one forget how good Ingram is. The Pelicans' season ended in disaster, but it was hardly Ingram's fault. As the tournament progesses, he will get ample opportunity to remind the basketball populous of his talent.
Listed at 6-foot-9, Ingram has overcome the premature and unreasonable Kevin Durant comps of his youth to become a legitimately impactful two-way star in the Big Easy. He's skinny, yes, but he's a potent pull-up shooter with a high release and unreal body control. He can stretch for finishes at the rim, or simply shoot over the top of even the best contests.
Where Ingram separates himself from the crowd is his playmaking for others. Ingram will run point guard for stretches with the Pels and he's an inventive passer, capable of peering over top of the defense from his unique vantage point. Ingram is able to leverage his scoring threat to create for teammates. Team USA will need him to lean into that passing talent to connect dots and improve offensive cohesion.
On the defensive end, Ingram can really get in the way with his 7-foot-3 wingspan. He doesn't always generate the block and steal totals one might expect, but he's a deterrent in passing lanes who can guard all over the floor. What he lacks in strength in certain matchups, he makes up for with neverending arms and impressive recovery speed.