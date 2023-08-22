Power ranking the best players on Team USA FIBA World Cup roster
As Team USA gears up for the FIBA World Cup tournament play in a few days, let’s power rank every member of the 12-man roster.
1. Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton isn't even in the Team USA starting lineup. That particular decision has been a source of controversy, but even so, how can the best player on Team USA be a bench player? Well... he just is.
Haliburton made the leap to genuine stardom with Indiana last season. The Pacers struggled with injuries as the season progressed and any hopes of contention were dashed by the All-Star break, but Haliburton made his first of many All-Star appearances. He finished second in assists per game (10.4) while efficiently operating as the Pacers' primary scorer.
Coming out of Iowa State, Haliburton was generally viewed as a high-floor, lower-ceiling player. He could splash 3s and create for others, but he was never a gifted self-creator in college and there were concerns tied to the wonky mechanics of his jumper. Of course, such concerns were overblown. Haliburton has become much more comfortable pulling up off the dribble. Plus, the length of his release doesn't matter as much when he's firing from several steps behind the 3-point line.
NBA front offices tend to undervalue feel and basketball I.Q. on draft night. Haliburton's progress has been a natural extension of his unrivaled intellect. He understands the game intuitively. It's therefore no surprise that Haliburton has become better at manipulating his defender off the dribble to create advantages not only for teammates, but for himself. Haliburton averaged 20.7 points on .490/.400/.871 splits, on top of the playmaking. That's superstar stuff.
His ability to play off of other creators, such as Edwards and Brunson, has been put on full display in Team USA friendlies. He's a natural connector, not burdened with an instinctual desire to dribble the air out of the ball. Haliburton is a rapid-fire processor who makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense, which leads to ball movement and a balanced offensive ecosystem. He may not start for Team USA, but don't be surprised if his presence stands above the rest in a lot of victories.