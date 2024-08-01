Power ranking the top 3 AL teams after the trade deadline
By Jacob Mountz
The MLB trade deadline is now past us and the chance to completely alter the course of the season is gone.
While some big names were on the trading block, this trade deadline will be known as one where the smaller names took the spotlight. There weren’t many trades that have the potential to make a huge difference for contending teams, but that only works to the advantage of those that did.
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, let’s examine how each of the AL heavyweights match up.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.)
1. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles had a busy trade deadline. Among the big league names they acquired were: Eloy Jimenez, Zach Eflin, Trevor Rogers, Christian Pache, Seranthony Dominguez, Austin Slater, and Gregory Soto. Of the many pitchers they acquired, both starters and relievers, each of them have ERAs over 4.00. While very talented, it is unclear what the O’s will get from them this season as they push for WS title.
Another factor to consider is they dealt Austin Hays. His replacement is Eloy Jimenez, former Silver Slugger. While Jimenez has a higher ceiling than Hayes, he is currently having a rougher year than his predecessor. Still, it would be hard to argue the O’s found themselves a losing proposition. Moreso, they got a good outfielder while his value low.
With one year of Corbin Burnes, one would think the Orioles would have pressed harder to get their team to the World Series. But with a team consisting of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and now Eloy Jimenez among other quality bats, one might argue they don’t need any more help in the batting order. The Orioles currently lead the MLB in HR, OPS, SLG this season.
However, their pitching staff has been subpar this season posting a 3.78 ERA (T-7th in the MLB). With several injuries, the only starters the O’s have with at least 100 innings pitched are Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez. Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers should bring much needed stability to their rotation. However, their pitching staff might not be the strongest in the AL. Even so, they still might be the strongest team in the AL.
2. New York Yankees
The one AL team that might rival the Orioles in strength is the New York Yankees. If it weren’t for their many recent struggles, the Bronx Bombers would certainly have a better record than their division rivals. With several injured players that are now starting to trickle back into the roster, we shouldn’t see a slump the likes of which the Yanks just went through.
The Yankees had a quiet trade deadline with just a few moves, but it wasn’t the quantity of players they acquired but the quality. One of the few marquee names moved this trade deadline was Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm is known for his speed and occasional pop, but also comes with a decent batting average. While he might not be the cure to all the Yankees’ many problems, he is already off to a brilliant start. Chisholm is filling the third base position that has been the largest hole in Yankees’ batting order thus replacing weakness with strength.
Other additions Mark Leiter Jr and Enyel De Los Santos are seemingly talented relievers. However, so far, they haven’t achieved great results. Among the worst problems the Yankees face is their bullpen which has become a dumpster fire. Brian Cashman has done little to bolster the pitching staff.
As for their other problems (starting pitching, a stagnant offense, no reliable leadoff hitter), things will most likely get better. Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet are likely to return soon and can help the rotation as both have had great results this year. In addition, the once-tired Yankee offense is starting to click, and not just Chisholm.
But none of that can distract from the Yankees’ rotational question marks (a rotation that features Gerritt Cole, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, and Carlos Rodon) or the atrociously unreliable bullpen. Still, behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm, the Yankees make a compelling case to be the AL favorite.
3. Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians currently hold the best record in the MLB. This fact is quite strange when we consider the Guardians don’t have an overpowering offense or starting rotation. The Guardians are currently 14th in OPS as a team. It might be the general weakness in the opponents they’ve faced that has led to this, but the Guardians shouldn’t be underestimated.
Going back before the trade deadline, Cleveland had two reliable starters (Ben Lively and Tanner Bibee) and a lineup featuring Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and Josh Naylor. But their greatest strength was their bullpen featuring Emmanuel Clase. The Cleveland bullpen currently maintains the lowest ERA in baseball.
Before the deadline expired, the Guardians picked up Lane Thomas and Alex Cobb.
Thomas, a speedy outfielder, can swipe bags and hit with some power. He hasn’t been as successful at the plate this year as he was in 2023, but his 28 stolen bases make up for it.
Cobb, a veteran right-handed starting pitcher, hasn’t thrown a pitch all year as he is currently injured. The Guardians expect him to stabilize their rather volatile rotation when he is well.
While an argument that the Guardians aren’t superior to the Mariners, Red Sox, and Astros can be made, the Guardians have been outperforming all year.
The one team that may have a valid claim to the third spot on this list is the Mariners, who acquired Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia, and JT Chargois. Not to mention, Victor Robles has exceeded all expectations while filling in for Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners also have the best pitching staff in all of baseball.
The one reason they don’t make the list is because their offensive additions, while good, don’t appear to be enough to overcome their struggles. Still, they can give these other three teams a run for their money.